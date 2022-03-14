Ensemble Reza confirm Cuckfield concert

Hannah Carter, managing director, said: “Ensemble Reza concerts are always welcoming, and for many the perfect tonic to a busy day, with brilliant music, in a beautiful venue with time to catch up and have a drink with friends during the interval. As one audience member said recently ‘the group is always so entertaining and they obviously thoroughly enjoy themselves which is very infections and they're brilliant.’
“This concert will also include music by Vaughan Williams and Elgar and another local composer, Brighton-born Frank Bridge and his Sextet and will finish with the sublime Walton String quartet No 2.”
Tickets cost £15 and £5 for 18s and under and can be purchased on the door or from http://www.ensemblereza.com
