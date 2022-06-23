Ensemble Reza return to Festival of Chichester

Pavlos

But their 2022 contribution finds them in different mood to usual. On Sunday, June 26 at 11.30am, they will be offering their Tribute To Swing, Jazz, Blues And All That Jazz in St John’s Chapel, St John’s Street.

Renowned for their classical concerts, Ensemble Reza are a versatile group, and this brunch concert will be no exception as they combine strings with accordion and welcome clarinettist Steve Dummer for an early afternoon of jazz, classical and blues.

Steve trained first as a clarinettist under Jack Brymer at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London and then conducting, studying at the Royal College of Music and a few summers at Dartington Summer School.

Coffee and cake will be served throughout, with the doors opening at 11am.

Pavlos Carvalho, who leads the group, said: “We have had a really busy time recently and we just wanted to do something that was completely different, arrangements of swing and jazz and things like that.

"We will be bringing our main instruments but we will also be swapping them.

"It should be great fun.

“We’re a group of friends and musicians with a shared aim of igniting our passion for music in everyone.

"Having all worked for London orchestras the idea for Ensemble Reza came to us with the passion to create something for our own local community.

"We wanted to inspire audiences and bring people of all ages together, to change lives through music.