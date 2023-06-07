Etchingham Music Festival 2023 opens on June 24

Etchingham Music Festival 2023 starts on June 24 at 7.30 pm with the return of festival favourite, pianist Florian Mitrea. This year he is joined by the soprano and actress Sarah Gabriel and narrator Richard Williams.

Submitted article

In a programme entitled An Evening of Surprises, there will be music ranging from Beethoven to Gershwin all interwoven with stories and a new musical. Intriguing!

On Tuesday evening, June 27, the Sacconi String Quartet will perform works by Haydn, Brahms and the American composer, Jessie Montgomery, who was born in Manhattan in 1981. Michael Collins, the internationally acclaimed clarinettist, makes up the ensemble for Brahms' evergreen clarinet quintet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following evening, Wednesday June 28, Marco Da Silva will be conducting the Hastings Philharmonic Orchestra in Vivaldi's Four Seasons and Grieg's Holberg suite.

Most Popular

The concert will feature the violinist Emil Chakalov.

Friday June 30, is opera night. Arias, duets, and trios from the world of opera, together with a delicious supper, combine to make for an evening of merriment and laughter. Helen May, Alessandra Fasolo and Marco Da Silva are accompanied on the piano by Yau Cheng. Adam Newington will prepare supper which is served in the interval. A super feast of music and food!

The final concert takes place at 4pm on Sunday, July 2. Richard Evans will be introducing young musicians from Trinity Music Academy This is an opportunity to marvel at their talent and to give support and encouragement. Entrance to this concert is free.

All the concerts are given in the beautiful C14 Etchingham Church. As you arrive glance upwards to admire the brass weather vane said to be the oldest in the country. During the interval, perhaps with a glass of wine in hand, admire the fine misericords or discover the resting place of Henry Corbould who designed the world's first postal stamp The Penny Black.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Add in a warm welcome and a summer evening and you might be forgiven for saying: "What's not to like?"