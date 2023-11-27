European ace tops big grappling line-up at Worthing

One of the top tournaments in the wrestling calendar is coming to Sussex.

The knockout event for the Ken Joyce Trophy, in memory of the legendary dual European champion, is being held on December 10 at the Charmandean Centre, Worthing, which saw a sell-out crowd when it staged wrestling for the first time in October.

The line-up for the big Sunday afternoon show, presented by Premier Promotions, the No. 1 matchmakers for UK wrestling, will be headed by reigning PWF International champion James Mason, who is also a former European heavyweight title-holder.

The list of previous winners of the trophy reads like a who's who of wrestling, including "Bomber" Pat Roach, of Auf Wiedersehen, Pet, fame, who was the first winner of the trophy in 1992, Johnny Saint, Danny Collins, Robbie Brookside and Doug Williams.

James Mason: Trophy contender

Steve Grey, another star who has lifted the trophy, will be the "third man" in the ring at the Charmandean when the other contenders will include "Man Mountain" Karl Atlas, the break-out star of 2023 Jordon Breaks and former Ian Dowland Trophy winner Connor Mills.

Front row seats for the show, which will also feature a contest for the PWF lightweight championship between local ace David Lovejoy and the "Prince of Mumbai" Rishi Ghosh, are already sold out.