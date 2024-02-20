Everyone invited to mass choir performances

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The series, called Sings Live! gives 11–14-year-olds an opportunity to perform in a massed choral event in front of an audience at a public venue. Everyone’s invited to come to the performances, with tickets priced at £10 for adults, and free for under-18s, with music that will appeal to all.

The concerts will feature four songs for massed choir; Green Green Grass by George Ezra; It’s All Right by Curtis Mayfield from the Disney film “Soul”; Something to Say by Emily Barden, and the première of a vocal body percussion piece One World, One Voice by Ollie Tunmer & Emily Barden. Alongside this, the concerts will feature performances by secondary school choirs from across the county.

Sings Live! events are led by Rachel Maby, West Sussex Music’s Schools Singing Leader and a practitioner for the Voices Foundation, the Welsh National Opera and The Sixteen, and Emily Barden, choral ambassador for Britten Pears Arts and composer for Sing Up.

Everyone is welcome to watch the massed choir performances.

Joining them will be a host of West Sussex Music partners, such as body-percussionist, Ollie Tunmer, director of Beat Goes On, and musicians from Ensemble Reza, Ovation Music and Northbrook College.

James Underwood, Chief Executive of West Sussex Music, said: “Singing took a huge blow during the pandemic, and we’ve been working hard to get young people back into singing and choral activities ever since. The Sings Live! programme seeks to support secondary schools to reinvigorate singing in their communities and celebrate the musical talents of our local young people.”

He added: “In having four performances across the county we can ensure everyone gets an opportunity to perform to an audience, and it’s wonderful that members of the public can choose to book tickets and benefit from the joy that comes from hearing these massed voices raise the roof!”