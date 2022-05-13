Exciting open-air theatre season at the Hawth in Crawley

Hawth Amphitheatre

Hawth spokeswoman Lorraine McGregor talks you through the events coming up:

Sunday, May 15: Alice’s Adventures In Wonderland, based on the novels of Lewis Carroll.

“As Alice encounters the weird, wacky and wonderful characters who live in the world at the other end of the rabbit hole, she’ll experience an adventure unlike any other. This Is My Theatre invite you to join them for a trip into this well-loved tale with live music and characters you won’t forget. Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland will delight audiences of all ages.”

Sunday, June 12: The Comedy Of Errors.

“Antipholus and his slave Dromio are searching for Antipholus’ brother Antipholus, who was lost in a shipwreck. Anitpholus (the one who was lost) also has a slave called Dromio. Then to confuse things a little more, Antipholus and Dromio are the identical twin brothers of Antipholus and Dromio, but no one knows this in Ephasus where they all end up. So you can probably see how people might get confused and mistaken identity could occur… Join This is My Theatre as they make this chaotic comedy even more outrageous with just three actors!

July 8-10: Parkwood Productions presents The Wind In The Willows by Kenneth Grahame.

“This summer, join us for a riverbank adventure with the classic characters you know and love. Meet Mole as she navigates her way through fantastical and mysterious new places, escaping the boredom of a spring clean, choosing life instead! Resourceful Ratty, gruff Badger and the infamous Mr Toad accompany Mole on her journey away from Mole End. But with new friends, come new challenge. Can the team save a friend from his own wayward behaviour? After all, how much trouble could an eccentric toad and a motorcar cause? With plenty of laughs and more than a handful of trouble, this story will take on more twists and turns than Ratty’s favourite river.”

Friday, July 15: A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

“Illyria celebrate their 30th anniversary with the Shakespeare play that started it all. Five couples – three human, one fairy and one mythical – find their relationships sorely tested, intimately probed and indecently exposed when a troupe of amateur theatricals bumble into the forest to rehearse a play. Shakespeare’s timeless comic masterpiece explores every colour in the spectrum of love, from arranged marriage to elopement, infatuation to hatred, and chivalric devotion to raw sex. Add to this bawdy mix a heady brew of confusion, magic and mischief, and you have the most perfectly frothy comedy for a moonlit summer evening.”

Saturday, July 30: The Minotaur.

“At the heart of the labyrinth, the Minotaur skulks. It is the ultimate monster, waiting only to devour you whole. Or is he a person, misunderstood and turned into a monster by those who should care for him? His sister loves him, but she also loves the great hero Theseus. Who will she save and what will escape from the labyrinth? With their distinctive mix of storytelling, physical theatre and music, All Greek To Me tell this timeless tale of love requited and love betrayed.”

Sunday, August 7: Peter Pan by J M Barrie.

“Wendy Darling is certain she saw the face of a boy at her bedroom window three floors up – yet no one believes her. So who can blame her when she agrees to fly away to the idyllic Neverland with him? But is Neverland as perfect as it seems?”

