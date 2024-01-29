Executive Relief Live @ Rocks Bar and Grill Bognor.
Top Classic Rock covers band Executive Relief bring the noise to Rocks Bar and Grill Bognor on Friday the 1st March.
Expect a high energy set of classic rock covers packed with bangers from the likes of AC/ DC, Bowie, ZZ Top , Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Rolling Stones and more.
This free to enter event takes place at 8pm til late on Friday 1st of March at Rocks Bar and Grill, 41 High Street, Bognor Regis, PO21 1RX.