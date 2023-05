Come along and join us for a fabulous night of laughter at the Charmandean centre in Worthing.

A laughter filled evening supporting your local NHS Hospitals get tickets at ww2.emma-live.com/comedy

Thursday June 15 is the date and doors open at 7pm with tickets priced at just £15 for a laughter filled evening.

What to expect? A laughter filled evening with 4 TV accredited comedians from shows such as Mock The Week and Live at the Apollo but the twist is who will they be?

