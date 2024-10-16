Families ready for ring battle in Peacehaven wrestling event

By John Freemantle
Contributor
Published 16th Oct 2024, 04:55 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2024, 17:16 BST
TWO Sussex wrestling families will come face to face at a show on Saturday.

Both Cameron and P. J. Reeves will have their supporters at the Meridian Community Hall, Peacehaven, when they clash in a special challenge bout.

The two have never met before in a singles match, and Cameron, who ended the longest title reign in Premier Wrestling Federation history when he defeated Barry Cooper on the last Peacehaven show, will face a tough battle against his much heavier rival.

Jason Winter, a member of another well-known Sussex wrestling family that includes former grapplers “Dropkick” Johnny Winter and Ricky Silver, will also be in action.

P. J. REEVES: RivalP. J. REEVES: Rival
The Lewes heavyweight will partner “The Gladiator” Samson against one of the country’s most feared tag teams, The Beards, in a bout that will see in the region of 85st. treading the boards.

The show starts at 7.30, and tickets are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/premier-promotions or telephone 0333 666 3366, or on the door. Discounts for advance bookings.

