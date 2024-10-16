Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

TWO Sussex wrestling families will come face to face at a show on Saturday.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both Cameron and P. J. Reeves will have their supporters at the Meridian Community Hall, Peacehaven, when they clash in a special challenge bout.

The two have never met before in a singles match, and Cameron, who ended the longest title reign in Premier Wrestling Federation history when he defeated Barry Cooper on the last Peacehaven show, will face a tough battle against his much heavier rival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jason Winter, a member of another well-known Sussex wrestling family that includes former grapplers “Dropkick” Johnny Winter and Ricky Silver, will also be in action.

P. J. REEVES: Rival

The Lewes heavyweight will partner “The Gladiator” Samson against one of the country’s most feared tag teams, The Beards, in a bout that will see in the region of 85st. treading the boards.

The show starts at 7.30, and tickets are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/premier-promotions or telephone 0333 666 3366, or on the door. Discounts for advance bookings.