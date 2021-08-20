Family fun and music at Weald on the Field

Spokeswoman Tracy Atchison said: “For a taste of some of the food available, Mr Delicious will be serving up his delightful hog roast, Nonsuch Shrooms their gourmet mushrooms and noodles; cakes and bakes from Two Little Pigs; scrummy pies and sausage rolls from the Podgy Pieman; and ice cream from Indulgent Ice creams. And there are so many more.

“Wash it all down with Harvey’s Sussex real ale, rum from Custom Spirit and English wine from Dillons Vineyard, gin from G&H Spirits or perhaps a Mojito or two. In addition to the food and drink there are numerous attractions to keep the children amused: two bubble shows from The Highland Joker’s Soap Bubble Extraordinaire and craft activities with Creation Station, SandArt and Ickleberry. Off the Wall Entertainment are coming with their silent disco and Fayz facepainting will be on hand to make sure everyone enjoys themselves. The live music begins at 12 noon and should offer something for everyone. Local performers include Megan Tweed, Rick Bonner, The Management Duo, The Tar Babies and headlining our event is Into the Blue who will get us all on our feet dancing. Along with the free parking in Luxfords car park there will also be free spaces at the station car park courtesy of APCOA and Network Rail.”