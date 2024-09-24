Fancy yourself a detective?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Lavant Players presents to you a Murder Mystery:Who Killed the Pop Star?

Autumn is upon us and Halloween is on its way! 🎃 🍁 Why not celebrate by becoming your very own detective and solving our Murder Mystery! 🕵️ Tickets are only £10 with a complimentary Buffet provided by The Partridge Inn.