Fancy yourself a detective?
Lavant Players presents to you a Murder Mystery:Who Killed the Pop Star?
Autumn is upon us and Halloween is on its way! 🎃 🍁 Why not celebrate by becoming your very own detective and solving our Murder Mystery! 🕵️ Tickets are only £10 with a complimentary Buffet provided by The Partridge Inn.
What a bargain!
