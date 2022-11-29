Father Christmas arrived by boat - well, how else would he travel - on Sunday afternoon (November 27) to switch on the Christmas illuminations at Chichester Canal.

Father Christmas arrives at Chichester Canal (Photo: David Richardson)

Greeted by an enthusiastic crowd, he led a count-down before turning on the display.

The event was supported by members of the Portsmouth Model Boat Club, who brought their popular model boats, and by the OK Chorale Chichester choir.

As Father Christmas arrived, he was welcomed by fireworks - not only were fireworks set off from the floating pontoon, but on some of the model boats too!

Carols at the Canal (Photo: David Richardson)

One family said: "It was a great event, really appreciate the effort so many people put into it.”

The ever-popular Father Christmas boat trips sold out in days, but there is still plenty to enjoy at the canal through December.

The volunteer teams worked hard to place lights in the trees by the basin and on the buildings and the illuminations will be switched on for the community to enjoy each afternoon and evening through December.

The waterside cafe remains open till 5pm each evening up until Christmas, closing at 3.30pm on Christmas Eve. There will be mulled wine and mince pies available on selected dates.

Model boats illuminated on the canal (Photo: David Richardson)

There is a performance with the Chichester Fringe on December 9 in the cafe. There's a raffle, with tickets available in the cafe, and plenty of seasonal gift ideas on sale, many local and hand-made.

The Trust is self-funded and volunteer led, and all funds raised from the Christmas activities go to maintain the canal and keep it open and accessible for everyone to enjoy all year round.