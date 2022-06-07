Felpham date for Littlehampton’s Edwin James Festival Choir

Edwin James Festival Choir Platinum Jubilee Concert

They will showcase a full evening of music performed by the choir and their orchestra for the historic occasion. The programme will pivot around extracts from the form and order of service and ceremonies that were observed during the Coronation Ceremony on June 2 1953 in Westminster Abbey.

Musical director James Rushman said: “We will be taking the audience through various aspects of that long and memorable day including works from Rutter, Jamieson, Armitage, Hubert and Parry, Vaughan Williams and Elgar as well as others originally included on the day such as Handel, Wesley and Shakespeare.

"Of course, it wouldn’t be an Edwin James Concert if there wasn’t some sort of audience participation during the evening, and there will be a number of opportunities to join in with the choir singing well known hymns used on that memorable day 70 years ago.

"We are sure the concert will bring back wonderful memories for those old enough to remember watching The Coronation and all its splendour on a tiny black and white television screen.

"We look forward to welcoming regular attendees of our concerts as well as those who may not have seen us perform previously and for whom we can guarantee it will be a wonderful evening of music. Both the choir and orchestra have been practising hard for the event.’

70 Glorious Years is being performed by The Edwin James Festival Choir and Orchestra at St Mary’s Centre, Grasmere Close in Felpham Village on Saturay, June 11 at 7.30pm. Doors will open half an hour earlier.

Tickets priced at £10 for adults and £4 for children under 16 are available by ringing the box office on 01243 584920.