Festival of Chichester - New Theatre Productions back in their summer slot

Their last normal year, three years ago, was the company’s highly successful 40th anniversary. In 2020 they weren’t able to perform at all. Last year they were able to return, but did a limited run later in the season, offering eight days of performances in September. But now they are hoping to be truly back to normal, beginning their run of plays on Monday, June 27 at 7.30pm.

Rumours by Neil Simon (the British version) will alternate with Come On Jeeves by PG Wodehouse and Guy Bolton. Seats will be allocated on arrival, and picnics beforehand are welcome. Rumours will be on June 27, June 29, July 1, July 5, July 7 and July 9. Come On Jeeves will be on June 28, June 30, July 2, July 4, July 6 and July 8. Tickets £10.

Company chairman Peter Breskal said it felt very much like a year for offering a season of light-hearted entertaining comedy.

“We aren't just coming out of Covid but other things as well and there is so much for people to get down about especially with the war as well and the cost of living. We just hope that people will come to West Dean Gardens and be able to suspend all that for a couple of hours.

“I am hoping that lots of people will come to see both plays, two very different types of comedy, one a classic English comedy and the other the British version of Rumours by a very prolific American comedic writer.”

Last year’s September run was very important to the company, as Peter says: “September was not ideal but considering all the worries and the fact that we did a Covid secure performance and we changed the time to make it earlier because of the September weather, we still managed to see a lot of our regulars and it was definitely successful in as much as it filled the gap. Otherwise it would have been three very long years without anything. Psychologically it was very important to do something, and several people were saying how lovely it was to have us back. We did one week, alternate nights of two plays over eight days and some of the attendances were very good.

“We did comedies last year to fill the gap but even more this time, as we come back to normal, we are wanting to do comedies just because there has been so much abject misery going around. From an entertainment point of view we just wanted two weeks where people could just come along and have a good laugh, a really enjoyable evening, nothing too taxing, something very fun and very light-hearted. I think with what you are offering, you've just got to go with the mood of what people want and need. Covid has changed people’s views about everything but we are lucky with the venue. Even though some people might still be a bit reticent to come out, we are in an open-air setting and even during Covid that was the best place to be. It's a wonderful setting and it has always been very special and it was so difficult when it was taken away from us.”