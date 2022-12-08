Festival of Christmas Music in Mid-Sussex

The concert will feature two of the area’s favourite groups, The Singing Allsorts and No Strings Attached who will present a suitable festive programme in “the most beautiful setting created by the forest of illuminated trees.” Spokesman David Curtis-Brignell said: “The Cuckfield Christmas Tree Festival will have up to 80 decorated and illuminated trees in Holy Trinity Church over the weekend of December 9-11 and the concert will take place at 7.30pm on Saturday 10. Interval refreshments will include mulled wine and mince pies. This year the proceeds will be shared with the charity Golden Lions Children’s Trust. Admission to the concert is free but will need to be booked in advance because the large number of trees reduces the number of seats available. Donations are requested on the night with a minimum of £5 per person suggested.”
Tickets are on the Cuckfield Music Festival website: www.cuckfieldmusicfest.co.uk.
David added: “Cuckfield Music Festival is a not-for-profit organisation which raises funds to encourage the study and performance of music, particularly among young people. It is in the process of converting to a registered charity. Holy Trinity Church Cuckfield Christmas Tree Festival is one of the longest-running of its kind in the country and returns this year after a two-year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic.”
Also coming up, Mid Sussex-based jive and swing band The Jive Aces return to the big stage in the West End on Monday, December 12 at 7.30pm at the Aldwych Theatre, London with their brand-new Not Quite Christmas show. Spokeswoman Grazia Clarkson said: “The show also features two other Sussex-established performers – the delightful Rebecca Grant, BBC Drama star of Holby City and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Bombay Dreams; and silky, velvet-voiced jazz chanteuse, Noelle Vaughn. The star-studded show will also present Ray Gelato.”