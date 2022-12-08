Festival of Christmas Music in Mid-Sussex

The concert will feature two of the area’s favourite groups, The Singing Allsorts and No Strings Attached who will present a suitable festive programme in “the most beautiful setting created by the forest of illuminated trees.” Spokesman David Curtis-Brignell said: “The Cuckfield Christmas Tree Festival will have up to 80 decorated and illuminated trees in Holy Trinity Church over the weekend of December 9-11 and the concert will take place at 7.30pm on Saturday 10. Interval refreshments will include mulled wine and mince pies. This year the proceeds will be shared with the charity Golden Lions Children’s Trust. Admission to the concert is free but will need to be booked in advance because the large number of trees reduces the number of seats available. Donations are requested on the night with a minimum of £5 per person suggested.”