Rustington singer-songwriter Jules Winchester has released her fifth album, Wherever We Roam.

“It's out now and it's available from iTunes and all the downloadable sites,” Jules said. “My first album was about 2012 and for the first album I just had a simple mixer and not a lot else. I didn't have many instruments but I progressed over the years and gained experience. I work with Pro Tools which is a mixing device that a lot of people use these days and it's really good.

“I would not know what to call my music really. It is quite unique. It is country influenced, a bit folky but I've tried on this album to move forward a little bit and venture into new sounds, making it all a bit more poppy. I found out how to use my drum machine on my mixer after all these years, and I thought I might as well give that a go as well but I've also done some more acoustic songs on there. They are all my own songs. I write about emotions, what people go through whether it's happy or sad and everything in between. It is also a bit about my emotions and I just listen to people's stories and I take bits here and there and I just put them altogether.”

One of her favourite songs on the album is called A Beautiful Thing: “It's about love really and it's quite a personal song, I guess. It’s about me and my husband. I'm just saying that love is a beautiful thing, that we just don't realise what we've got, that we can take things for granted and then you realise what a wonderful thing, what a beautiful thing you have together.”

Jules has produced a video singing the song with singer/artist Sally Jane Hurst which can be viewed at https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=-wq5PDZ1rEc.

“I used to perform at open mics but I don't do that at the moment. I don’t know why. I suppose other things got in the way. Life, I guess. But I would like to work towards doing that again. I started music when I was about 13. I went into the studio when I was about 13 and did a song that got played on the radio. My mum had a guitar and I started to pick up playing the guitar and basically taught myself. I taught myself how to play the keyboard and I just listened to lots of songs on the radio.

“I used to work as an upholsterer but I stopped that. Now I'm at home all the time as a housewife and I have also got a dog but I've got lots of time for my music. I try to concentrate on that. I would love to get my music into films. I would need to get a music publishing deal for that. I've written to lots of people but I suppose it just gets lost in all the emails. But you just need one to happen. I guess it's just about being in the right place at the right time but I hope it will happen.”