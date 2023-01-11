“It's out now and it's available from iTunes and all the downloadable sites,” Jules said. “My first album was about 2012 and for the first album I just had a simple mixer and not a lot else. I didn't have many instruments but I progressed over the years and gained experience. I work with Pro Tools which is a mixing device that a lot of people use these days and it's really good.
“I would not know what to call my music really. It is quite unique. It is country influenced, a bit folky but I've tried on this album to move forward a little bit and venture into new sounds, making it all a bit more poppy. I found out how to use my drum machine on my mixer after all these years, and I thought I might as well give that a go as well but I've also done some more acoustic songs on there. They are all my own songs. I write about emotions, what people go through whether it's happy or sad and everything in between. It is also a bit about my emotions and I just listen to people's stories and I take bits here and there and I just put them altogether.”
One of her favourite songs on the album is called A Beautiful Thing: “It's about love really and it's quite a personal song, I guess. It’s about me and my husband. I'm just saying that love is a beautiful thing, that we just don't realise what we've got, that we can take things for granted and then you realise what a wonderful thing, what a beautiful thing you have together.”
Jules has produced a video singing the song with singer/artist Sally Jane Hurst which can be viewed at https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=-wq5PDZ1rEc.
“I used to perform at open mics but I don't do that at the moment. I don’t know why. I suppose other things got in the way. Life, I guess. But I would like to work towards doing that again. I started music when I was about 13. I went into the studio when I was about 13 and did a song that got played on the radio. My mum had a guitar and I started to pick up playing the guitar and basically taught myself. I taught myself how to play the keyboard and I just listened to lots of songs on the radio.
“I used to work as an upholsterer but I stopped that. Now I'm at home all the time as a housewife and I have also got a dog but I've got lots of time for my music. I try to concentrate on that. I would love to get my music into films. I would need to get a music publishing deal for that. I've written to lots of people but I suppose it just gets lost in all the emails. But you just need one to happen. I guess it's just about being in the right place at the right time but I hope it will happen.”
You can find out all about Jules at www.juleswinchester.com: “Worthing/Southlands hospital radio will be playing my music as they support local singer songwriters.”