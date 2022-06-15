Finalists named for Sussex Young Musician 2022

Laura Coppinger

Kate Kent, of competition organisers Coro Nuovo choir, said: “We are looking forward to having them play at our Jubilee concert on July 16 at St Andrew’s Church, Burgess Hill.

"The adjudicator will be the celebrated conductor David Lawrence.

“We are in the middle of appointing a successor to Andrew Rees who co-founded Coro Nuovo and was our MD for nine wonderful years. Whilst the recruitment process is going on to find a successor to Andy we are lucky to have Neil Matthews (head of music, Hurst College) to take the choir through rehearsals and the Jubilee concert. This concert is being sponsored by MSDC and is the recognised Jubilee concert in Mid Sussex.”

As for the competition, the finalists are:

Zoe Barnett (classical guitar) is 23 and from Chichester.

She is at the Royal College of Music doing a masters degree in performance. Zoe started playing guitar when she was very young and learnt from her mother.

She has performed solo in many recitals and is about to perform her debut at Wigmore Hall. Zoe has been fortunate enough to perform in Spain and China.

Laura Coppinnger (soprano) is 26 years old and grew up in Storrington and Cuckfield. She was educated at Burgess Hill Girls and Brighton College before moving to St Hilda’s College Oxford where she graduated in 2019. She is now at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland doing a postgraduate degree in vocal performance and holds a scholarship.

Laurence Cuttriss (clarinet) is 24 and from Burgess Hill.

He is a graduate of Trinity Laban Conservatoire and is currently applying for a masters to study in Germany. He started learning the clarinet from a very young age and played with West Sussex Youth Orchestra. He was awarded two first place prizes with Wilfred Hambleton Clarinet competition.