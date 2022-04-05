First-ever Chichester Pride gets the word out

Spokeswoman Dawn Gracie said: “On May 28, the rainbow flags will be flying high as the event that has been in the planning stage for years, finally becomes a reality.

“The team of volunteers have been working tirelessly to promote the family friendly festival style event which will take place on the Chichester College grounds between midday and 6pm, but despite all the online promotion, the message isn’t reaching all corners of the city. Which is why some of the team decided to literally take to the streets, armed with flyers” – and accompanied by Dawn dressed up in full drag attire to shout from the rooftops.

“The message is certainly getting out there as ticket sales are picking up with only a matter of weeks to go until the crowds are welcomed to the afternoon of family friendly entertainment including a full stage show, workshops, stalls, activities and food and drink.

“It’s really important that we reach people who don’t necessarily use social media, so you can’t beat the good old fashioned method of putting a leaflet in someone’s hand! We are asking that people spread the word because everyone is welcome, whether you’re a member of the LGBTQ+ community or not. As an ally, I stand side by side with my friends to make this historic event the best it can be. For more information and tickets www.chichesterpride.co.uk.

“This will be the first large-scale Pride event to ever happen in the city, and the hope is that it puts Chichester Pride firmly on the map alongside similar events that happen across the south coast. Chichester College has shown enormous support for the project and donated the use of its premises and many facilities for the big day.”

