Violinist, TikTok sensation and classical music rising star Esther Abrami has released a jaw-dropping new video for her new version of Walking In The Air from The Snowman.

Esther Abrami 450 feet above Brighton on top of the Brighton i360

Esther recorded the extraordinary video 450 feet above Brighton on top of the Brighton i360, making her the first-ever solo instrumentalist and the very first classical artist to perform on top of the pod. Taller than the London Eye, the video offers 360-degree views of Brighton, the English Channel and the rolling South Downs National Park.

The video celebrates the iconic Christmas classic’s 40th anniversary, with the track personally arranged for Esther by the film’s original composer Howard Blake.

Esther said: “Watching The Snowman is one of the most nostalgic and special Christmas traditions for so many families and I’m so honoured to have been given the chance to share this special version of the iconic track. It was one of the most fun and exhilarating performances of my life – attached by a rope on top of the glass i360 pod and with my violin and bow tied to my wrist is something that I will never forget!”

Esther is the first person to film at night on top of Brighton i360. With the twinkling lights of Brighton glowing in the night sky and vast sea around her, the video gives the impression that Esther truly is Walking In The Air.

The public will get the chance to meet The iconic Snowman when he visits Brighton i360 in conjunction with children’s hospice, Chestnut Tree House, on Tuesday, December 20. The snowman will appear on the 11am, 12pm and 1pm time slots. Tickets are the standard price, and donations for Chestnut Tree House are welcome on the day. Tickets can be purchased at: www.brightoni360.co.uk

