The first Worthing Festival has been hailed a big success after nine days of events were hosted in the town to celebrate the area’s diverse arts and culture.

Drumheads and the Spring into Soul Choir brought their samba show to the town on the promenade

A spokesman said: “From live music and dance performances to workshops and family events, Worthing was treated to an abundance of entertainment this June as local creatives and venues brought the debut Worthing Festival to life.

“The ambitious new festival wrapped up at the weekend after more than 140 events, comprising music, dance, art, heritage, comedy, workshops and family events were held in the town.

“Last weekend locals and visitors enjoyed a host of live music at venues including Factory Live, The Toad in the Hole, The Venue, The Whiskey Rooms and The Corner House. Crowds also gathered in front of the Pavilion Theatre on the promenade to watch the breathtaking aerial show Why? by Gravity & Levity, who were visiting the town as part of the Festival and Worthing Theatres and Museums’ Spin Out 2023 celebration.

“There were also art and textile exhibitions on show all around the town and a heritage talk on Highdown Hill from local historian Chris Hare. The festival was created by Worthing Borough Council’s official place brand, Time for Worthing, following inspiration from community conversations asking for more visibility for the town’s wealth of cultural talent.

“Local partners such as Northbrook College were also heavily involved, as their multi-talented students designed the celebration’s official brand identity and online marketing materials, as well as putting on a stunning display in the Town Hall. It’s hoped that following on from the success of this year’s debut festival, the concept can be owned, developed and delivered by the community in the years to come.”

Cllr Rita Garner, Worthing’s cabinet member for culture and leisure, said: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who helped make the first Worthing Festival such a success, it has brought a real energy and buzz to our town. I’m really keen to learn from this year and work with our partners, local businesses, creatives and the community to make the next one even better.”

The Council will work closely with the town’s venues and local arts forum to break down the details of this year’s festival and understand how the concept can be improved upon for future years.

Nick Jones, AudioActive Worthing’s Centre Manager, said: “We were thrilled to be involved with Worthing Festival '23, which came at an exciting time for our organisation and venue. We had the opportunity to really showcase the diversity of musical talent and genres that we support and nurture in our creative hub, from more experienced performers to younger local creatives just starting out, and to introduce new audiences to us and what we do. Our programme was inclusive of all ages, with particular focus on events for the youth community of Worthing. We look forward to taking part again next year!”