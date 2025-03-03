Five reunion tour to start in Sussex – and tickets go on sale this week!

Popular Nineties boyband Five have got back together for a 12-date tour later this year – which will begin in Brighton.

For anyone in Sussex and beyond wanting to relive the sound of their youth, they can purchase tickets to the Keep on Movin’ 2025 tour from Friday, March 7, at 10am via www.itsfiveoffical.com

The date at the Brighton Centre that launches the group’s epic comeback is Friday, October 31. To access an exclusive ticket presale on Wednesday, March 5, sign up via this link.

Five topped charts across the globe selling more than 20 million records worldwide. This is the first time all Five members are back together in 25 years

The members of the group are Abz Love, J Brown, Ritchie Neville, Scott Robinson and Sean Conlon, who will continue the tour after Brighton with shows in Bournemouth, Cardiff, Nottingham, Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham, Newcastle, Aberdeen and Glasgow, as well as London’s The O2.

They will perform their biggest hits – including If Ya Gettin’ Down, Everybody Get Up and international smash When The Lights Go Out, which hit the Top 10 on the Billboard Chart. Also featured in the set list are Keep On Movin’, We Will Rock You, and Let’s Dance.

Scott said: “This has been a long time coming and it really does feel right for all of us now – 25 years on and we’re so ready for it. Reconnecting as a 5 over the last year has been special and I know I speak for all the boys when I say we can’t wait to do this all over again. Hope you’re ready!!”

Abz added: “We really can’t wait to get back on stage together & see the fans, it’s gonna go OFF! Buzzing to have Naughty Boy on tour with us too… 5 bad boys and a naughty boy, that sounds like a lot of fun. Let’s gooooo!”

Formed in 1997, Five charted in more than 20 countries.

The announcement of the tour comes 25 years after Five won their first BRIT Award for ‘Best British Pop Act’ in 2000.