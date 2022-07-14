Flavio School of Dance returns to Chichester

Tango Tells a Tale by Nic Lipscombe

Spokeswoman Caroline Wigley said: “Featuring an international group of amateur and professional dancers of all ages, led by Brazilian Argentinian Tango performer, choreographer and teacher Flavio de Brito, Tango Tells a Tale is the story of kings and queens, love and jealousy, witchcraft and magic.

“The show is a fusion of modern and traditional tango along with other forms of dance. Tango itself can be enigmatic and versatile, and this fantasy story is full of drama and humour. Come prepared to be transported and spellbound!”

Tickets (£15, £13 for concessions) for the performance at the University of Chichester’s The Show Room on Saturday, July 16, 7.30pm can be bought through https://tangotellsatale.eventbrite.co.uk and via 07729 487444. The show is also performing at the New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth (July 20).