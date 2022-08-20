Folk supergroup The Magpie Arc line up Shoreham date

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Magpie Arc - Credit Katy Griffen

Spokeswoman Jill Lerner said: “The Magpie Arc is a cross-border band out of Sheffield and Edinburgh featuring the multi-award-winning talents and wide musical influences of Nancy Kerr, Martin Simpson, Findlay Napier, Tom A Wright (The Albion Band) and Alex Hunter.

“Formed out of an idea to bring together a group of musicians and friends who would mix and match their influences, song-writing styles and musicianship in an electric band setting, whilst giving a passing nod to the golden age of 60s and 70s British folk/rock, the musical possibilities of The Magpie Arc being something special and unique in today’s folk scene became obvious very quickly.

“And a band it is! It’s not a project, there’s not a theme and it’s not a commission. It’s five musicians in a room making an enthusiastic noise. Often pretty loudly!

“There will be lots of new songs, and there will also be some great, unusual and thought-provoking covers, plus there may be some reworked traditional songs. There will be folk and definitely rock. A bit of country, there may even be some blues. Whatever happens, it is already proving to be a musical mix of everything you could expect from such a line-up, with great songs, lush harmonies and intricate electric guitars to gorgeous fiddle lines and rock-solid bass and drums.

“Initially featuring Scots singer/songwriter Adam Holmes, the band released two live video singles filmed and recorded in June 2019 at the Silk Mill Studios in Staffordshire, and the tracks of these, Autumn leaves and Darling Charms, received airplay on national BBC Radio 2 and on both local BBC and independent radio stations throughout the UK, stoking the new and growing buzz amongst those in the know that has surrounded the band since they formed.

“Writing and demoing new material over the latter part of 2019, they moved into Yellow Arch Studios in Sheffield in February 2020 and recorded 12 new tracks, which were finished off as lockdown eased over the summer, with a preview video for the Nancy Kerr written song, Greenswell, being released in June.