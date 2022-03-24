Folk/Americana singer-songwriter Dan Raza plays Eastbourne

Troubadours, the monthly folk/roots night returns to Printers Playhouse, Eastbourne on Saturday, March 26.

By Phil Hewitt
Thursday, 24th March 2022, 7:05 am
Dan Raza

It features folk/Americana singer-songwriter Dan Raza with support from Hastings based singer-guitarist George Goring.

Spokesman Danny Goring: “Dan Raza is one of the mainstays on the London singer-songwriter and folk roots scene. He has been praised by artists such as Chris Farlowe, Slaid Cleaves, Mary Gauthier and Jackie Oates and had a song included on Neil Young’s ‘Living With War’ website.

“His distinctive approach has won him a following across the UK and abroad as he has taken his songs on the road performing solo and opening for Joan Armatrading, Badly Drawn Boy, Alejandro Escovedo, Cara Dillon and The Sadies, amongst others. Dan is currently working on a new album for release later in the year.

“Raised on a diet of 1960s folk revival, Merseybeat and 70s pop, George Goring came of age with pub rock, punk and ska, absorbing Californian psychedelia, country rock and roots along the way as well as the anthems and choruses of West African acapella choirs. George has returned to the roots performing solo, stripped back acoustic guitar arrangements for his thought-provoking, soulful songs.”

Tickets are £10 and available online from

https://www.onlineticketseller.com/events/14288

