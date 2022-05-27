Former Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams to visit Arundel

Rowan Williams

The title of the talk is Insiders and Outsiders.

A world renowned expert on Kipling and a poet in his own right, it promises to be a fascinating evening, organisers promise.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The talk will take place at 5.30pm on Saturday the 28th May in St. Nicholas Church, London Road, Arundel BN18 9AT

Tickets are available online at www.stnicholas-arundel.co.uk or at the door which will open at 5pm.

Have you read: Downton Abbey - those all important Sussex connections

Have you read: Hastings panto announced

Have you read: Exploring the great joys of the South Downs Way