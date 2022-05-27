Former Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams to visit Arundel

The title of the talk is Insiders and Outsiders.
A world renowned expert on Kipling and a poet in his own right, it promises to be a fascinating evening, organisers promise.
The talk will take place at 5.30pm on Saturday the 28th May in St. Nicholas Church, London Road, Arundel BN18 9AT
Tickets are available online at www.stnicholas-arundel.co.uk or at the door which will open at 5pm.
