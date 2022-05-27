Former Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams to visit Arundel

Bishop Rowan Williams, the former Archbishop of Canterbury, will talk about the contradictions in the poetry and fiction of Rudyard Kipling's work.

By Phil Hewitt
Friday, 27th May 2022, 9:58 am
Updated Friday, 27th May 2022, 10:01 am
Rowan Williams
Rowan Williams

The title of the talk is Insiders and Outsiders.

A world renowned expert on Kipling and a poet in his own right, it promises to be a fascinating evening, organisers promise.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The talk will take place at 5.30pm on Saturday the 28th May in St. Nicholas Church, London Road, Arundel BN18 9AT

Tickets are available online at www.stnicholas-arundel.co.uk or at the door which will open at 5pm.

Have you read: Grace: why tonight's episode confirmed Brighton-based detective series as essential viewing

Have you read: Downton Abbey - those all important Sussex connections

Have you read: Grace: why Roy Grace creator Peter James is so delighted with John Simm’s portrayal of his Brighton-based detective

Have you read: Petworth Festival: This is when it is being held, here are the names of those appearing, and this is how to obtain tickets

Have you read: Hastings panto announced

Have you read: Exploring the great joys of the South Downs Way

Have you read: So many reasons to celebrate as Chichester's Pallant House Gallery marks 40 yearsHave you read: Search begins for 2022 Sussex Young Musician

Have you read: The Art of Chichester: 60 Years of Creativity - major new exhibition

Have you read: Everything you need to know: Chichester Festival Theatre summer 2022

A book about loss and hope

A remarkable tale of recovery from a rare form of cancer

New book inspired by days out with the family

ArundelPeter James