Former Eastbourne student fund-raising to make thriller in Los Angeles

An Old Eastbournian who attended Eastbourne College between 2018 and 2020 for sixth form, Mark said: “It has been my dream to work in the film industry since I was 14.

"At this age, I set my heart on a university in Los Angeles – the University of Southern California's School of Cinematic Arts (USC) – a prestigious institution with a slimmer acceptance rate than Oxford and Cambridge and home to renowned film-makers such as George Lucas (Star Wars), Robert Zemeckis (Forrest Gump and Back to the Future) and Ron Howard (Apollo 13). Following four years of hard work building up a portfolio of short films, I was lucky enough to be accepted. This was, in great part, thanks to the College's support, both in the local Eastbourne actor friends that I made whose talent, patience and collaboration created my final application film as well as in the abundant support that the College provided me.

“This comprised the direct counselling and coaching of the College's American University specialist, as well as the opportunity to publicise my work with an Eastbourne College Film Festival thanks to the Gold Arts Award programme. My USC application film, entitled A Lonely Rhythm, was shot on College grounds as well as at our gorgeous Gildredge Park. Without Eastbourne's resources, natural beauty and people, I certainly would not be in the position I am fortunate to enjoy today. I owe a great amount to the Sunshine Coast.

“Today I am currently enjoying the most exciting project of my life so far – Who's More Likely To?, an original murder mystery made up of creative talent from all around the world (Los Angeles, New York, all over England, Prague, Singapore, Sweden and so on).

"I co-wrote the film with my best friend Sean Renwick over the past six months, having started work shortly after screening my first feature film in January. I hope to direct it at the end of July and premiere it in England in December.

"The film sets the thrill of a whodunnit in the context of a university house party where a pizza delivery man winds up dead. All the Agatha Christian-tropes but with adolescents – with all of their immaturity – as the suspects. At the moment, the team is currently in the process of fundraising for the film. We aim to raise $9,000 - equivalent to £7,300 - in order to make the film possible.

Though we have currently raised $2,500, the system used for funding creative projects of this scale means that we will not receive any of the financial support donated unless we raise the full amount.”