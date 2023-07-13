Former students combine for Chichester art show

Alumni is the title of the exhibition, from July 11 to 23, at Chichester’s Oxmarket Contemporary which brings together Richard Strachey – sculptor; Alma Boyes – ceramicist; Allan Davies – painter; and Martyn Jones – painter, artists from Cardiff, Southbourne, Brighton and Torrrington.

Martyn Jones

As Martyn explains: “Alumni celebrates the coming together of four former 1970s graduates from Bath Academy of Art, Corsham, Wiltshire. Paintings, sculpture and ceramics included in the exhibition are a response to natural form, landscape and the world at large.

“Richard Strachey’s work shows pastoral scenes of corn waving in the wind or cows standing under a cloudy sky. Richard gets to know each piece of stone before he carves it: its ragged shape, its colour, density and hardness. The geological history and shape of the stone becomes an intrinsic part of the carving. He sources stone from reclamation yards, and some of the granites probably had a former life as kerbstones for pavements.

“With an established background in ceramic practice spanning over 40 years, Alma Boyes’ current work explores the historic technique of agateware which was prominent in the UK in 17th and 18th century industrial ceramics, notably Josiah Wedgewood. The term a gateware refers to ceramic pieces made from coloured or mixed clays and mimics the multicoloured appearance of agate stone.

“Painter Allan Davies adapts traditional pen, ink and wash techniques while also adding more modern ink processes to the work specific to Hampshire, West Sussex and his native Wales. He also explores these themes through the medium of print making and acrylic painting.”