Friction Farm Americana folk duo performs Live in Eastbourne
Friction Farm is Aidan Quinn and Christine Stay, a husband and wife team of traveling troubadours. They combine story-telling, social commentary and humour to create songs of everyday life, local heroes and quirky observations. From ballads to anthems, each song is filled with harmony and hope.
Friction Farm's lyrically rich songs have earned them spots as Kerrville Texas NewFolk finalists, and Falcon Ridge Folk Festival emerging artists in New York. They are winners of the South Florida Folk Festival songwriting competition, and have performed as showcase artists at multiple Folk Alliance conferences throughout the USA.
Performing internationally and across the USA, Friction Farm feels at home on the road and on stage. Audiences lean into their stories, laugh at their humour, are inspired to do good a little in the world, and sing along once in a while.
"Sometimes music is complicated, difficult to get into and hard to understand. But sometimes it is untrammelled, wild and free, exhilarating, emotional and beautiful. Such is the music of Friction Farm. They sing of love, of courage, of justice, of peace, and of finding your place in this uneasy world. The chemistry between them and their love of playing is palpable and this communicates itself to their audience, not giving but sharing their passion, creating a special bond that draws everyone together. Theirs is a message of hope and optimism, of brotherhood and unity; the hippie dream is not yet gone. It was a privilege top be there and to be part of the experience." St Edith Folk Club, Kent, UK
Venue: The Lamb Inn, High Street, Old Town, Eastbourne. BN21 1HH
Doors Open 7:30pm
Admission £8
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.