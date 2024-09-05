Friction Farm Americana folk duo performs Live in Eastbourne

The Lamb Folk Club welcomes back Friction Farm for an evening of acoustic music on 2 October. Friction Farm write songs of social issues, and quirky observations, delivered with strong harmonies and a little humor. The duo has received numerous songwriting awards and recognitions and has performed across the world.

Friction Farm is Aidan Quinn and Christine Stay, a husband and wife team of traveling troubadours. They combine story-telling, social commentary and humour to create songs of everyday life, local heroes and quirky observations. From ballads to anthems, each song is filled with harmony and hope.

Friction Farm's lyrically rich songs have earned them spots as Kerrville Texas NewFolk finalists, and Falcon Ridge Folk Festival emerging artists in New York. They are winners of the South Florida Folk Festival songwriting competition, and have performed as showcase artists at multiple Folk Alliance conferences throughout the USA.

Performing internationally and across the USA, Friction Farm feels at home on the road and on stage. Audiences lean into their stories, laugh at their humour, are inspired to do good a little in the world, and sing along once in a while.

"Sometimes music is complicated, difficult to get into and hard to understand. But sometimes it is untrammelled, wild and free, exhilarating, emotional and beautiful. Such is the music of Friction Farm. They sing of love, of courage, of justice, of peace, and of finding your place in this uneasy world. The chemistry between them and their love of playing is palpable and this communicates itself to their audience, not giving but sharing their passion, creating a special bond that draws everyone together. Theirs is a message of hope and optimism, of brotherhood and unity; the hippie dream is not yet gone. It was a privilege top be there and to be part of the experience." St Edith Folk Club, Kent, UK

Venue: The Lamb Inn, High Street, Old Town, Eastbourne. BN21 1HH

Doors Open 7:30pm

Admission £8