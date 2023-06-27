From Elvis to Neil Diamond, Littlehampton singer looks to his future after releasing his first single

Littlehampton singer / guitarist Nik Holland has released his first single after going solo last year.

Exciting times for Nik Holland

Nik, who was the lead guitarist in an Elvis Presley tribute band some years ago, has been busy writing songs since he returned to performing live in June 2022.

He has also become a regular entertainer at Darlington Court in Rustington.

Nik said: "Performing for the older generation is great, singing songs they can sing along to. Years ago, I was lead guitarist in an Elvis Presley tribute band so I know my way around an electric guitar. I have built two Telecasters.

"I have a MacBook Pro with GarageBand software and between my son and myself, we knocked out this very catchy tune. I have uploaded the song to SoundCloud and as soon as we can come up with a suitable graphic I will upload it to YouTube."

Nik said his first venture into 'this cut-throat world' had seen his first song, When I, prove very popular.

He said: "'I have morphed a chronically-bad black Squier Stratocaster into a white Strat with new neck and all new electrics, which features on my song. I have four other sets of lyrics waiting for musical accompaniment."