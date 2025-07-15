Full house at the Hawth Theatre enthralled by Rumours of Fleetwood Mac - review

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac

We were at the Hawth theatre in Crawley last night to see the brilliant band Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, writes Rosemarie Gray.

The band was formed in 1999 and are now recognised globally as the "finest Fleetwood Mac tribute concert experience".

The band's drummer, Allan Cosgrove can be proud to have Fleetwood Mac founding member, Mick Fleetwood, as a personal friend and the show opens with a recorded message from Mick himself.

The show is full of our favourite songs we all remember from the early years when Peter Green was the force behind the original band, up to the 80's. I have never seen so many guitars being swapped constantly to ensure the sound recreated was as authentic as they could get, 14 in all played superbly throughout, not forgetting the amazing percussion setup and 4 keyboards.The excellent line up of musicians and vocalists recreate those wonderful sounds perfectly, the audience (full house I may add) were held enthralled, and by the end of the show everyone was on their feet clapping, dancing and singing along.

If you are a fan of the Mac's then you will know all the tracks they faithfully recreated, too many to list, and if you have not seen them before be sure to get a ticket next time around when they start their annual tour next year. This year they only have 5 more dates left at the end of four months on the road around the UK.

For more information about the band see their official website https://www.rumoursoffleetwoodmac.com.