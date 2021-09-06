Garth Hewitt offers Eastbourne gig

Garth Hewitt - pic by Brooks de Wetter-Smith

In only his second live concert since the lockdowns began, Garth says he will be singing “songs for these difficult and restless times” in a concert entitled In the Storms of Life.

Garth will be supported by fellow locals David and Melanie Churchyard.

Writing and singing songs of justice and hope for over 40 years, and having recorded nearly 50 albums, Garth, who is also an Anglican vicar and canon of St George’s Cathedral Jerusalem, founded the small creative human rights charity Amos Trust in 1985, to challenge injustice and be a voice for forgotten people and situations around the world.

He moved to Eastbourne about five years ago and continues to write and record through The Garth Hewitt Foundation: www.garthhewitt.org.

David and Melanie Churchyard have been in the thick of life at All Saints’ for the last 14 years, most notably as musical director and worship leaders. They have been singing, teaching and storytelling together for more than 30 years.