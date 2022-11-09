Genre-mashing collective Bare Jams line up Hastings date

“Bare Jams have historically had a rolodex of members all taking their part in the musical development of the band. From 2011 they transformed from voracious gig-goers to prolific creators as schoolmates Ollie and Sam joined forces to pen and perform their very own original material. Dave then joined playing bass, beginning the transition into a fully-fledged band. Many personnel changes followed, each time the band evolving and raising the bar on their highly energetic sound. It was in 2018 that they found their soul as a band, effortlessly melding pop, soul, rock and reggae into their very own unique, tight musical brew. The line-up was now complete and the Bare Jams tight and exuberant sound, definitive. Since then, the band have become well-known for bringing in the crowds, performing to music lovers across the globe at major festivals such as Glastonbury, Boomtown Fair and Isle of Wight Festival, filling tents to their sweaty capacities. They have also headlined many shows across Europe as well as supporting legendary acts such as The Wailers, Katchafire and La Pegatina. The crowning glory was the release of their debut album This 'n' That in May 2020 to much fan excitement and wider critical acclaim. All things considered, these are amazing achievements in the space of just four years, two of which during a pandemic! Never ones to rest on their laurels, Bare Jams are releasing their new single Rockets, a song which strikes a serious tone about negativity, echo chambers, fake news, and the evils of money and corruption. Bare Jams are relentlessly energetic and not afraid to take on the serious challenges we all face. However, they are also eternal optimists.”