Get ready as Ladies Day returns at Brighton Racecourse

Brighton Racecourse Ladies Evening

A spokesman said: “Enjoy a fantastic day full of glamour, racing, delicious food and drink followed by a jazz band performing in the Marquee.

“This is the one day of the season when fashion is as important as racing. Stylish outfits and beautiful headwear are sure to be in abundance. Thousands of racegoers will put their best shoes forward to impress the judges of the popular Style Awards, which is open to all, with the winning outfit taking home a huge £500 cash prize!

“For those who'd like to enter this year's Style Competition, make sure you head to the flower wall when you arrive to have your picture taken. There will also be a spotter in the crowd looking out for any particularly stunning outfits as well.”