Get ready for Bugsy Malone on the Hastings stage

White Rock - Bugsy Malone - Peter Mould photography

There will also be a Saturday matinee of the show at 2.30pm.

Spokesman Dave Cameron said: “More than 2,000 young people from East Sussex and Kent have taken part in the White Rock Theatre Summer Youth Project since it started in 2003.

“The two-week long experience culminates in four performances of a full-scale musical on the Hastings theatre’s main stage, under the direction of a professional team.

“For their 19th production, a large cast of young performers are preparing to deliver razzmatazz, fun and splurge this August with the musical comedy Bugsy Malone.

“The classic gangster spoof is based on the 1976 film, famous for all parts being played by children and its catchy, swinging numbers.

“The stars of the Summer Youth Project return to the main stage to perform Bugsy Malone from Thursday, August 11 to Saturday, August 13, after scaling down their production last year due to national restrictions.

" They were still able to perform seven sold-out shows of Matilda the Musical JR in the Sussex Studio to wide acclaim.

“Bugsy Malone is set in 1929 New York City, and two rival gangs, comprised completely of children, square off.

"Dandy Dan's gang has got the upper hand since obtaining the splurge gun, a weapon that shoots whipped cream.

“Bugsy Malone, a one-time boxer, is thrust unwillingly into the gangster limelight when he becomes the last chance that Fat Sam's gang has of surviving. Bugsy would rather spend time with his new love Blousey.

"The family-friendly show’s climax involves a huge splurge gun and custard pie showdown.

“Participants aged eight to 18 are given an artistic outlet during the summer holidays with the opportunity of working in a theatre.

“The project is self-funded and not-for-profit.

"The ethos behind it has always been to provide the best possible training and experience at the lowest possible cost to participants.

"It offers the chance to explore all aspects of performing arts, providing a good foundation for those wishing to pursue a career in this field.”

Jo Stead-Burgess, venues head of creative learning at Trafalgar Theatres and Bugsy Malone producer: “The project is not just about the performances. It’s about the whole experience.

"It builds confidence and is two weeks of having fun.

“It can also be a real springboard for people. Many of our previous participants have gone on to drama schools or started working in prominent roles within creative industries.”

Tickets for Bugsy Malone are available from the White Rock Theatre on whiterocktheatre.org.uk.