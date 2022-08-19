Get That Novel Started - new courses coming up in Crawley

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dominic Canty

“Ever since I can remember, I’ve always wanted to be an author, particularly inspired by Ian Fleming, Len Deighton and Frederick Forsyth – to create my own protagonist and spy novel series the Bristo Trabant Secret Agent Series,” Dominic said.

“And it’s through years of learning my craft and the promotion of my work that I developed a love for teaching creative writing, realising I wanted to share my knowledge and inspire budding authors as I myself have been inspired.

"Hence the birth of Creative Writer UK.

“The quote I’m most delighted with so far is ‘your courses have changed my life!’ from a Crawley student. It nigh on brought a tear to my eye.

"And creative writing is that powerful – it can change lives for the better and bring untold joy, from which we never look back.

"And my courses apply to all genres.

"Be it a spy thriller, crime drama, romance, sci-fi, chic-lit, young adult, memoir, biography etc, the creative principles are the same.

"And you will learn the nuts and bolts of the creative process and the key ingredients necessary to create a compelling, unputdownable piece of work.

“The benefits of creative writing are endless: expression, education, entertainment, fulfillment, addressing our inbuilt DNA need to hear and tell stories.

"Research also opens our minds to new subjects, interests, walks of life, opinions, cultures, perspectives and a better overall understanding of this wonderful world in which we live.

“And there are mechanisms in place to ensure you create ideas from the get-go. I guarantee it.

"Plus, the cathartic benefits of creative writing can have a huge positive effective on our mental health and well-being.

"At times of grief and hardship, emotions that we don’t always understand can build and swirl inside, perhaps never more so than in these past two years since Covid reared its ugly head.

“We need to process those emotions, and physically writing them down/typing out how we feel is a highly-effective way of releasing that pressure and gaining an understanding of circumstances we find ourselves in. If you haven’t already, please give it a try.

“And so, that’s my goal: to help people get up and running, to advance their creative ideas and make their writing dreams become a reality.

“If you are interested in finding out more, do drop me a line at [email protected]”

Dominic’s next creative writing events in Crawley are at the Hawth:

Six-week Get That Novel Started beginner’s course – Thursdays, Sept 1-Oct 6, 3-5pm.

Six-Week Get That Novel Started beginner’s course – Wednesdays, Sept 21-Oct 26, 7-9pm

More details on www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/The-Hawth/Whats-On.