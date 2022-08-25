Gig launches Rock Against Racism exhibition in Hastings

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dub Pistols

The opening event will be on Saturday, August 27, 6.30-11pm at St Mary in the Castle, Hastings, TN34 3AF.

The Rock Against Racism exhibition, co-curated by original RAR graphic designer Ruth Gregory, will feature a selection of photographs, memorabilia, posters and magazines.

St Leonard’s resident Ruth said she was delighted at being able to launch the exhibition with such a stellar line-up.

"We are thrilled that he is still supporting the RAR movement and very honoured that he will be headlining the launch.”

Event spokeswoman Fiona Fyfe said: “Original Rude Boy Neville Staple helped change the face of music with The Specials, their multi-cultural music acting as the original face of the fabled Two Tone ska label.

“Dub Pistols have forged an enviable live reputation, the festival stalwarts now recognised as one of the few remaining working class bands who carry the flame for reggae driven sound system music.

"Dub Pistols performed in Victoria Park at a Rock Against Racism event back in the 90s and are still strong supporters now.

"First on stage will be Hastings local punk rockers Hot Wax, an all-girl three piece who are bringing new blood to the movement, carrying the punk torch into the future and creating a whole new generation of politically-charged activists.”

Fiona added: “Rock Against Racism (RAR) emerged in reaction to an alarming rise in racist attacks and murders on the streets and support for the neo-Nazi National Front at the ballot box. Mainstays of the UK pop scene such as Eric Clapton and David Bowie – white musicians capitalising on black music – made statements that further inflamed racial tension.

“A letter to the music press, written by Pete Bruno, Red Saunders and Jo Wreford, was signed by a group of fans, voicing their horror at such hypocrisy and quickly gained widespread support.

“The first RAR gig took place in 1976, with black and white musicians performing together, and soon people were organising their own local RAR gigs and clubs throughout the country.

"On Sunday, April 30 1978, 100,000 people gathered in Trafalgar Square and danced their way through the East End to Victoria Park in Hackney for the first joint RAR/Anti Nazi League Carnival.

"Musicians and fans, armed only with imagination, courage and tenacity, gave birth to a movement which inspired a generation.

“It is hard to imagine now, but mixing up reggae and punk bands and the fans of both genres was a radical idea in 1976.