Gilbert & Sullivan concert honours Sussex expert

Lovers of Gilbert & Sullivan are in for a treat as more than 70 singers gather to perform a charity gala concert in memory of Melvyn Tarran.

Alexandra Hazard (contributed pic)

Featuring celebrated performers from the D’Oyly Carte and world of G&S both on stage and in the audience, Topsy Turvy 2 will take place at 2.45 pm on Sunday, October 22 at the New Bury Theatre, Hurstpierpoint College.

Proceeds will go to Cancer Research in memory of the founder of the Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Sussex Melvyn Tarran. He was president of Sussex (jointly with opera singer Valerie Masterson) and a vice-president of the national G&S Society. Tickets priced at £15 are available from https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/topsy-turvy-2. Further information: 01444 235475/07885 373394

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

International soloists and a large chorus will perform popular excerpts from all the G&S operettas. Famous names from the world of opera and musicals will join the chorus comprising singers from 57 musical societies in Sussex and far beyond.

Most Popular

The soloists are Bruce Graham, Fenton Gray, Stephen Anthony Brown, Louise Crane, Barry Clark, James Cleverton, Alexandra Hazard, Elinor Jane Moran, Jane Metcalfe and David Steadman. The musical director is Simon Gray with accompanist Julie Mackrill.

Two close friends of Melvyn, Susan Fleet and Laurence Leng – who met singing G&S 50 years ago and still perform it together as recently as two weeks ago – are the producers. They staged a charity concert for St Peter & St James Hospice last October at Wivelsfield, but felt a high-profile concert was needed to do justice to Melvyn’s memory.

Susan is promising “rousing choruses, celebrated soloists, nostalgia aplenty and all for a great cause.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad