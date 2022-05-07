Gillian Plowman’s One Last Adventure heads to Cocking

Spokeswoman Marilyn Haworth said: “It’s a heart-warming story which lasts for one hour.
“Gillian wrote the play about Jimmy, her late neighbour in Selsey, who sadly died in the early days of lockdown. We saw the play ourselves in Selsey last year and the lovely story stayed with us ever since:
“Before Jimmy passed away he told Gillian of his wartime experiences in 1944. He was one of the last surviving bomber crew pilots who was shot down and then interned in Stalag Luft III prison camp.
“Although this is a dramatised piece the play is based on Jimmy’s story and a lot of the words are his.
“In the play Jimmy and his wife Rose are a devoted couple in their 90s. Rose asks Jimmy to help her record his experiences on his wife’s new smart phone.
“He recalls his experiences of being shot down whilst on a bombing raid over Germany and of his time in the notorious prison, where his determination to return to his sweetheart Rose, helps him survive.
“This is a unique piece, the audience can sit with their eyes closed and listen or watch the eight actors as they read. The story is ultimately uplifting and amusing in parts. It is hoped to be taken on as a BBC radio play in the future.”
Tickets are available at The Bluebell pub and the village shop in Cocking at a cost of £5 each. Bar open at the village hall prior to the show from 6.30. Show starts at 7. Advance bookings available at the Bluebell for post theatre dinner. Parking at the village hall.
