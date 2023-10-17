Globe-trotting grappler to dish out the medicine!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The man from Medicine Hat is set to top the bill when the stars of the grappling game make their first appearance at the Charmandean Centre in Worthing on Sunday (October 22).

The big half-term spectacular presented by top UK matchmakers Premier Promotions will pitch him against one of the biggest names in wrestling, “The Star Attraction” Mark Haskins, a former American TNA and ROH International Cup winner, in what is guaranteed to be an action-packed thriller.

Cam!!kaze, real name Cameron Toms, is a graduate of WWE superstar Lance Storm’s Calgary-based Storm Wrestling Academy and has been trained by legends of the US scene Harley Race, Dusty Rhodes, Rowdy Roddy Piper and Jake “The Snake” Roberts.

Cam!!kaze tops the bill

Toms also has the ROH on his CV and reckons he has the tools in his armoury to take down Haskins. “No one messes with Cam!!kaze,” he says, “not even Mark Haskins!”

Their match is part of a five-bout card that also includes appearances by the break-out star of 2023, Jordon Breaks, and Worthing star David Lovejoy, who has acquired a huge cult following among the fans.

The line-up also includes a knockout tournament for the Ian Dowland Trophy and tag-team action, and among the other stars on show will be Nathan Angel and fast-rising local heavyweight Anthony Storm, just back from a spell at the famed Santino brothers base in Los Angeles.