Glynde Place confirms major concert series

Alexander Gadjiev by Shahriyar Farshid

The Glynde Place Concert Series returns after two years absence due to Covid-19 with an exciting selection of artists and music.

Spokeswoman Kim Muckle said: “The BBC Radio 3 New Generation Artists scheme helps to develop exceptional young musicians who are on the cusp of their international careers. The Glynde Place concert series gives Sussex audiences the opportunity to see some of these artists performing in the setting of Glynde Place, an Elizabethan manor situated on the Downs near Lewes.

“On Saturday, April 23 the outstanding pianist, Alexander Gadjiev, plays a programme consisting of works by Chopin and Schumann. He began studies when five years old, giving his first concerto performance (of Haydn’s C major Concerto) when nine. He went on to win many international awards, among which were the first prize in the ninth Hamamatsu International Piano Competition 2015, the 2018 Monte-Carlo World Piano Masters Competition and, more recently, second prize and the Kristian Zimerman Prize at the 28th Chopin Competition.

“Formed in 2017 at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, the Mithras Piano Trio studied with leading professors and received coaching and masterclasses from top performers such as András Keller, and the quartets Endellion, Takács, Danish and Emerson. The Trio has been praised for their exquisite phrasing, full-blooded commitment and bold, passionate colours. They have performed at major London venues including the Queen Elizabeth Hall and Purcell Room. They were appointed BBC Radio 3 NGA’s in 2021. Their Glynde concert takes place on Saturday, May 14, playing works by Beethoven, Ran and Dvorak.

“The last concert on Saturday, June 25 features trumpeter Simon Höfele, winner of the most important German classical music prize, Opus Klassik 2020 and already established internationally as a leading player of the younger generation. He has played as soloist with leading international orchestras and given recitals throughout Europe and the UK. His repertoire is wide, performing the familiar trumpet works ranging from Telemann and Mozart to Jolivet and Zimmermann. He will be accompanied by Frank Dupree, himself a winner of the 2018 Opus Klassik Award for Concerto recording of the Year.”

