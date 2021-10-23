Glyndebourne managing director to retire

Sarah Hopwood - photographer James Bellorini

Gus Christie, executive chairman, said: “Sarah’s career at Glyndebourne has spanned almost 25 years, and in that time she has played a major role in the company’s growth. Her focus throughout has been on the charity’s long-term sustainability, with a particular emphasis on employees and members, fostering a culture of financial due diligence to support innovation and independence and approach to the environment.

“Over 20 years ago, Sarah spearheaded the initiative for Glyndebourne to invest in its intellectual property, making opera increasingly accessible to all, through cinema, international broadcast and streaming of its productions, driving significant increase in audience reach. During her tenure, Sarah has overseen the construction of Glyndebourne’s Production Hub, its biggest capital investment for 30 years, and critical to delivering the artistic excellence, and bold production choices, for which Glyndebourne is internationally renowned.

“Passionate about growing the next generation of opera lovers, Sarah’s financial stewardship has enabled exciting initiatives such as the Glyndebourne Academy, a programme of tuition, coaching and performance for gifted young singers who have faced barriers to their development. This project, alongside regular community youth operas and dedicated performances for schools, help spark a lifelong interest in opera and provide an enduring legacy for Glyndebourne.”