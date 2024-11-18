Glyndebourne to host Christmas concerts and a choral celebration this December

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Glyndebourne's 2024 Autumn Season continues with Christmas concerts and a choral celebration next month.

Glyndebourne's festive offer includes A Choral Celebration featuring Baroque choral classics such as Vivaldi's Gloria and Bach’s Christmas Oratorio on 7 and 13 December, and the return of Glyndebourne's popular Christmas Concerts between 8 – 15 December, including a shorter Chilled option – ideal for those who feel more at ease being able to move around during the show. Full listings information is below. Last remaining tickets at glyndebourne.com

PERFORMANCES AT GLYNDEBOURNE THIS DECEMBER

ON STAGE: 7 DECEMBER – A CHORAL CELEBRATION OPENS7, 13 December

Tickets £10 – £74 Book via glyndebourne.com/autumnVivaldi's radiant Gloria is set alongside festive Baroque favourites. Bach’s Wachet auf was composed to be performed on the last Sunday before Advent. Vivaldi’s Gloria is an exuberant work, drawing on the composer’s extensive experience writing music for the opera house. Corelli’s Christmas Concerto Grosso No.8 in G minor was written for performance on Christmas Eve, and the concert concludes with the first part of Bach’s Christmas Oratorio, which retells the nativity story.

ON STAGE: 8 DECEMBER – CHRISTMAS CONCERT OPENS8, 12, 14, 15 December

Tickets £8 – £74 Book via glyndebourne.com/autumn A festive showcase for the Glyndebourne Sinfonia and Chorus, and the perfect festive finale to the year. The concert opens with opera highlights – beautiful tunes that will stay in your head long after the curtain comes down. This is followed by yuletide classics and carols for all. Children and young people from the Glyndebourne Youth Opera join the professional performers on stage.

ON STAGE: 13 DECEMBER – GLORIA MASTERCLASS

Tickets £30 when purchased with a ticket to A Choral Celebration on 13 December Book via glyndebourne.com/autumn Chorus director Aidan Oliver will lead participants through extracts from Vivaldi’s Gloria, in a rare opportunity to sing with the acclaimed Glyndebourne Chorus. Attendees will become part of an enchanting choral sound world and explore the intricacies of the score ahead of the concert in the evening.

ON STAGE: 14 DECEMBER – A CHILLED CHRISTMAS CELEBRATION

Tickets £6 – £38 Book via glyndebourne.com/autumn A shorter chilled performance of Glyndebourne’s Christmas Concert – ideal for those who feel more at ease being able to move around during the show. This means, for example, that someone living with dementia is free to ask a companion what’s happening on stage, or a parent with a babe in arms knows they can come and go as they need. Includes a large-screen relay of the performance in a smaller room near the auditorium.