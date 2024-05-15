Gok Wan to perform at Three Friday Nights at Goodwood Races
Fashionista turned DJ, Gok Wan – who is now a firm favourite behind the decks – will perform at ‘Three Friday Nights’ at Goodwood Racecourse – a series of unforgettable events combining horseracing, music and dancing throughout June 2024.
Channelling his love of soulful, uplifting house, Gok will bring his club beats to a dazzling crowd in the laser lit Goodwood Parade on 14 June. Thousands of racegoers will assemble at the stage after an afternoon of horseracing for an evening filled with music at one of Britain’s most picturesque racecourses, nestled within the heart of Goodwood Estate’s rolling countryside.
The event offers various entertaining opportunities, including the botanical themed Sussex Roof Garden Bar; Sussex Lounge Bar, featuring a balcony with views of the East Parade Lawn and Parade Ring; and Private Boxes for a VIP experience. For a more exclusive dining experience, The Charlton Hunt serves a delicious a la carte menu and The Long View offers a Chef’s Table buffet-style menu serviced from an impressive central bar.
Other headline performances at Three Friday Nights at Goodwood Racecourse include singer-songwriter and DJ, Craig David, on 7, and electro house DJ, Dimitri from Paris, on 21 June 2024.
Gordon Enclosure tickets start at £40.00 and Richmond Enclosure at £50.00. Please visit www.goodwood.com/horseracing/three-friday-nights or call the ticket office on 01243 755055 (open Monday – Friday, 09:30hrs - 16:00hrs).
EVENT: Three Friday Nights
ADDRESS: Goodwood Racecourse, Chichester, West Sussex, PO18 0PS
ACTS: Gok Wan – 14 June 2024
GATES: 16:00hrs
TICKETS: From £40 per adult