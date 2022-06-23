Good Luck To You, Leo Grande - a sweet and tender film about our vulnerabilities

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (2022)

A retired, recently widowed and sexually completely unfulfilled former religious studies teacher hires herself a dishy young male escort in a last-ditch effort to reach the moment of supreme between-the-sheets satisfaction that has always been denied her…

It really, really doesn’t sound the most enticing prospect for a film ever made. And yet in the hands of Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack, it becomes something sweet, tender and rather special – an exploration of vulnerabilities very sensitively delivered.

Much has been made of Thompson’s courage in taking on the role. Whether courage is necessarily the right word, she’s certainly in no-holds-barred territory. As Nancy Stokes – a pseudonym just for the purpose – she books a session with sex worker Leo Grande (McCormack) – again a pseudonym just for the purpose – in an anonymous hotel room where her resolve quickly deserts her. She’s painfully aware of all her frustrations, of all that she feels she has missed out on through her 31 years with her sexually-selfish and regimented late husband. She’s also aware just how dull she finds her own children. Faced with her own emptiness, with a faint awareness of just what her life might have been, she books Leo – only to falter, wittering on instead about all her doubts and anxieties, to which he responds with endless kindness, endless encouragement, a complete lack of judgement and total indulgence.

So much so that you start to suspect he’s playing an act, which of course he is. He is Leo Grande, his own invention and determined that nothing about his real self is going to colour the pleasures that Nancy has paid for and hasn’t quite yet redeemed. The tension becomes whether her chat and insecurities will break through – which is when it becomes a rather more interesting film. When she does get beneath Rio Grande, she potentially wrecks the very basis of the very unreal relationship she imagines is emerging.