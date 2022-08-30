Goodbyes and new beginnings for West Sussex Youth Orchestra

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Sussex Youth Orchestra

The Horsham-based West Sussex Youth Orchestra ended the last academic year with three concerts at Worthing Assembly Hall and Chichester Cathedral in July.

They are now saying goodbye to their leavers as the youngsters embark on the next step – and as the orchestra welcomes new performers into its ranks.

Adam Barker, director of WSYO said: “A massive thank you to our leavers who have made a huge contribution to the success of West Sussex Youth Orchestras over many years. They leave an important legacy, having been key to inspiring the next generation of orchestral musicians in the Tomorrow’s Orchestra Programme. We’ll miss you all and hope you stay in touch as you go forward towards your exciting future.

“West Sussex Music has seen a huge amount of enthusiasm surrounding the achievements of these students since they joined.

"They have been approached by parents, carers, family and friends of the young musicians, saying how much they’ve enjoyed the experiences.

“This cohort of student leavers has had the unique experience of making music and maintaining their focus amid the challenges of the pandemic.”

WSM spokeswoman Sarah Ryan said: “We don’t underestimate the difficulties faced by these young musicians. We celebrate their strength, resilience and enthusiasm.

" Their dedication to making music has encouraged and inspired us as music educators.”

“The departures leave openings for new musicians to join the orchestra, making music as well as new friends along the way.”

Adam added: “Joining an orchestra is like becoming a member of a second family. You make music together, travel together, eat together, and perform together!

"You form lasting friendships and share the most incredible moments, making memories you treasure whilst developing your skills as a musician and challenging yourself.”

Join at https://www.westsussexmusic.co.uk/wyso/ Grade 5 and above, by audition. Submit a video recording (eight mins max in total) of two contrasting pieces and upload with your online application

The current repertoire for 2022/23 includes: Ancient Aires and Dances (by Respighi); West Side Story (a selection from West Side Story by Leonard Bernstein); Italian Folk Festival (A selection of Folk music arranged by Jack Bullock, rich in melody and tradition); Godfather (Nino Rota) and Prelude to La Traviata (Verdi).

"For the 2022/23 season, we have three concerts planned at Worthing Assembly Hall and The Capitol, Horsham and a week’s European concert tour in July 2023.