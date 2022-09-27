Gould Piano Trio first guests in major East Sussex music series
The 34th season of concerts at the Chaplin theatre, Vinehall School near Battle, starts on Saturday, October 1 with the Gould Piano Trio.
Geoffrey Whitehead, the concert organiser, said: “The trio has an international reputation gained through numerous performances around the world. Lucy Gould (violin) is joined by Benjamin Frith (piano) and Richard Lester (cello). Richard is well-known to local audiences from his many appearances at the Peasmarsh Festival.
“At Vinehall, the Gould will perform works by Schubert and Fanny Mendelssohn and will finish with a performance of Dvorak's famous Dumky Trio, based on Czech dances. The rest of the season includes performances by the European Union Chamber Orchestra and Lawrence Power (violin) and Simon Crawford Phillips (piano). Simon was seen by many conducting at the Hastings International Piano Competition earlier in the year. The Castalian Quartet and Leon McCawley (piano), Steven Osborne (piano), the outstanding Voces8 choral ensemble and the London Brandenburg Ensemble complete the season.”
Geoffrey added: "Last year's concerts were a triumph after Covid with all seats sold. With a wonderful international line-up of top-quality artists, local music lovers will be in for a musical feast in our 34th season."
For tickets and details, phone 01580 883092 or email [email protected]
Launched by winning first prize at the Melbourne Chamber Music Competition, the Gould Piano Trio were Echo Rising Stars, making a successful debut at New York’s Weill Recital Hall. Their appearances at London’s Wigmore Hall have included the complete piano trios of Dvořák, Mendelssohn and Schubert as well as a Beethoven cycle to celebrate 25 years since their debut at the venue. The trio’s belief in the importance of developing new repertoire has resulted in commissioning works from many contemporary composers. Commissions from James Macmillan and Mark Simpson saw premieres at the Bath International Festival and the PRS New Music Biennale in Hull, City of Culture.