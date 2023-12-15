Grayshott Folk Club holds its Christmas Special 2023 ​​​​​​​

Johnny Coppin - centre (contributed pic)

Des O’Byrne, who runs the club, said: “After some little wait, we are delighted to welcome Johnny Coppin and his band to Grayshott Folk Club for the first time, for what promises to be a delightful way to celebrate the season of Christmas and winter. Drawing on material from five Christmas albums, Johnny Coppin, one of England’s finest singer/songwriters, presents a rich mix of carols, songs old and new, together with stories and folklore.”

Tickets are £18, available (in person only) from Grayshott Post Office. For reservations by phone call Des O'Byrne on 01428 607096 or online from Ents 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad