Grayshott Folk Club holds its Christmas Special 2023
Des O’Byrne, who runs the club, said: “After some little wait, we are delighted to welcome Johnny Coppin and his band to Grayshott Folk Club for the first time, for what promises to be a delightful way to celebrate the season of Christmas and winter. Drawing on material from five Christmas albums, Johnny Coppin, one of England’s finest singer/songwriters, presents a rich mix of carols, songs old and new, together with stories and folklore.”
Tickets are £18, available (in person only) from Grayshott Post Office. For reservations by phone call Des O'Byrne on 01428 607096 or online from Ents 24.
“Johnny’s effortless vocals have graced the folk-scene since the emergence of Decameron in the early 1970s. An accomplished and experienced solo performer, he is a talented song writer and a fine interpretative singer. Johnny has recorded more than 14 albums including his latest River of Dreams and has worked as a solo performer, playing his own material and new arrangements of traditional folk songs. He is renowned for his clear vocals, guitar and keyboard playing. He had a hit collaboration with well-loved writer Laurie Lee on the album Edge Of Day, setting Lee's poems to music, and for twenty years, had a weekly show on BBC Radio Gloucestershire. Johnny writes and directs the music for touring Shakespeare productions by the Festival Players Theatre Company.”