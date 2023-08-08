Growing success for East Sussex-based pop singer-songwriter Erin Bloomer

Citing artists including Doja Cat, Ashnikko and Charli xcx as her biggest influences, she made her big breakthroughs on social media, and it’s only now that she has started to focus on the live shows. In the meantime, she has brought out her new single Wasted It On You.

“I think this is my sixth single. I started releasing when I was 15 and then I slowed down a bit. It is only really in the last three or four years that I have done a lot. I was at school full time until I was 18 until the sixth form, and the school were really supportive with the music but I wanted to concentrate on the school until then. But things have gone really well since.

“I had some great success when I got to release a remix of the song called Sad with two fabulous DJs. That had some fabulous success. I think it's had something like 78 million streams. It's wild. You just can't fathom that amount, but the great thing is first I didn't know whether I was going to be chosen. There were a few other people that they asked to try out and luckily they picked me in the end but it was something like six weeks until they got back to me. I think that came out in 2020 in the lockdown summer and that was just after I left school. I was part of that final year group that didn't get to actually take A levels. It was an interesting time but I got super duper grades in the end!

Pop singer-songwriter Erin Bloomer who lives near Rye (contributed pic)

“It was going to be my official launch into the music industry and that was when I was going to be doing it full time but then we went into lockdown which was a little bit of a pickle for me but it gave me time to work on my social platforms and at that point TikTok was taking off. I just started promoting songs on there and some of them did really well and people started liking them. I had a lot of people waiting up until the release of the songs at midnight which was so exciting and you would be getting these beautiful messages back from them saying that they had waited up to hear it. They were saying they were so excited and absolutely loved the songs and then people would be sending me videos of themselves singing along. It was so heartwarming and it was fantastic to think that people were really connecting with what I was writing. Since then I have just been continuing writing and working with new people.”

The new single is Wasted It On You which was born from a message from one of her followers on social media: "The inspiration for Wasted it on You actually came from one of my followers who DM'd me the story. I loved the idea and I took it to the studio! I’m trying to find the person that inspired the song, because it was on an Instagram poll on my way to the studio one day, so the message disappeared. I’m posting on socials trying to track her down so if you’re reading this and you think it might be you, send me a DM, I want to say thank you!”