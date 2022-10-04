G&S on offer for Worthing audiences

“The performance begins at 6pm and will have an interval, finishing at 8.45pm. The show toured across southern England in autumn 2021 and again in spring 2022 and is back by popular demand for a third time this autumn. The orchestra is proud to be involved with this performance and bring Gilbert & Sullivan to the Worthing audience. An enjoyable excursion to an imaginary, yet strangely familiar world! Merry Opera’s new production of The Mikado takes its inspiration from the energy and ebullience of music hall and vaudeville. In true Merry Opera style this is a surprising and high-octane romp through a beloved operetta classic, full of wit and wonderful melodies. So if you’re desperate to get away, take a trip to the topsy-turvy town of Titipu in the land of Pajan! This show will be a thoroughly enjoyable start to the orchestra’s 2022-2023 season. Forthcoming concerts include the ever-popular Dvorak Cello Concerto with soloist Leo Popplewell, Rachmaninov Piano Concerto No 2 with soloist Berniya Hamie, Tchaikovsky Symphony No 5 and the traditional Christmas Concert featuring seasonal favourites and carols.” Tickets from Worthing Theatres.