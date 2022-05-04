G&S's Ruddygore on the Eastbourne stage - how to get your tickets

Ruddygore

Rowan Stanfield, from the company, said: “The spookiest of the G&S canon, this production is being set around the turn of the 20th century and takes inspiration from the Vaudeville and Music Hall traditions of the time, giving it a cheeky, playful twist and a few surprises.

“The typically topsy-turvy plot concerns an ancient curse which plagues the Murgatroyd family of Ruddygore castle whose baronets are forced to commit a crime every day or perish in agony.

“But it transpires that the rightful baronet, Sir Ruthven, has secretly been hiding out by the seaside, leaving his younger brother, Despard, to shoulder the curse.

“When the truth is revealed, Ruthven loses his fiancee – the etiquette-obsessed Rose Maybud – and is forced to become the ‘bad baronet’.

“Having played the Pirate King in November’s production of The Pirates of Penzance, opera singer Richard Woodall (D’Oyly Carte, ENO, Opera North) returns to the society in the role of director, joined by fellow opera professional Russell Ablewhite (ENO, Royal Opera House) as musical director. Both are Eastbourne residents who feel passionately about sharing their love of G&S with the town and supporting the Society’s mission of keeping Gilbert & Sullivan Alive.”

Richard said: “I have a long history of performing in Gilbert and Sullivan.

“My grandparents took me to see The Gondoliers when I was nine years old and I was hooked.

“It was always my dream to perform G&S, and when I left college I auditioned for the New D’Oyly Carte Opera Company and spent three years touring with them. I’m bringing my enthusiasm and experience to this production.”

Ruddygore or The Witch’s Curse is on at the Devonshire Park Theatre from May 4-7. Tickets available from https://www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk 01323 412000.

